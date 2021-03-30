City of Palestine employees to hold fundraiser for fellow employee killed on March 21

Employees with the City of Palestine have organized a fundraiser for a fellow city employee who was shot and killed on March 21. (Source: Rodgers family)
By Jeff Chavez | March 30, 2021 at 12:36 PM CDT - Updated March 30 at 1:05 PM

PALESTINE, Texas (KLTV) - Employees with the city of Palestine have organized a fundraiser for a fellow city employee that was shot and killed on March 21st.

Dustin Rodgers was 28, had a wife and kids, and was a mechanic with the City of Palestine.

KLTV’s Jeff Chavez spoke to city employee Patsy Smith about the fundraiser on April 9th and about her former co-worker, Dustin.

The fundraiser will be held from 11 a.m. until they are sold out of the BBQ plates with a chopped beef sandwich, chips, and a drink, and it will be held at Reagan Park. The plate lunches will be $10 each.

The fundraiser will be catered by Heart@Soul BBQ.

