City of Palestine employees to hold fundraiser for fellow employee killed on March 21

PALESTINE, Texas (KLTV) - Employees with the city of Palestine have organized a fundraiser for a fellow city employee that was shot and killed on March 21st.
Dustin Rodgers was 28, had a wife and kids, and was a mechanic with the City of Palestine.
KLTV’s Jeff Chavez spoke to city employee Patsy Smith about the fundraiser on April 9th and about her former co-worker, Dustin.
The fundraiser will be held from 11 a.m. until they are sold out of the BBQ plates with a chopped beef sandwich, chips, and a drink, and it will be held at Reagan Park. The plate lunches will be $10 each.
The fundraiser will be catered by Heart@Soul BBQ.
