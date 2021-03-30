Cherokee County residents, church members work together to clean up after tornadoes

ATOY, Texas (KLTV) - The National Weather Service Survey Teams confirmed that EF-2 and EF-1 tornadoes hit Cherokee County Saturday night.
Resident Charlie Sides is from the coast and has lived through four hurricanes. He said you know they’re coming and have more time to prepare. But with this tornado, “You look out the window and the world is swirling and it’s here.”
Saturday night Sides quickly sheltered in the hallway with his two dogs as the winds barreled through.
“This was terrible. It just blew in, all the trees falling on the house. You could hear it booming, and then the doors blew open, the windows blew out, and mud and leaves and everything blowing,” Sides said. “Blowing in your face and the doggies were going crazy. It was quite an experience. I’d rather put up with a hurricane than try to put up with a tornado.”
Sides said the power in his area is restored and the teams were quick to get it back on.
“But we are still here, so I guess that’s a good thing,” he said.
Danny Davis is a member of Atoy Baptist Church up the road from Sides’ home, and said the church was not damaged but many trees fell, their back pavilion was crushed, and they’re without power.
“All of these big old oaks trees over there, and there was several pine trees here that basically snapped in two and fell right on top of the pavilion and crushed it,” Davis said.
The church has about a 12- to 15-inch hole in the roof Davis said, but that’s been patched for the time being.
“I mean, there’s not a window broken in the church, which is amazing for all the limbs and everything else that was right up against the church,” Davis said.
The community came out to help almost immediately.
“It was an overwhelming blessing to see the people coming in from everywhere that came, brought a tractor with a big grapple on it that was literally just picking up tons of tree trunks,” Davis said. “Picking them up and moving them out of the way, to get it off the pavilion and out of the area so then we could get to the small stuff and start cleaning it up.”
Davis tells us their pastor says they expect to have power in time for their Sunday Easter service.
