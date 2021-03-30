Cherokee County deputy will not face charges in fatal shooting

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A grand jury has declined an indictment against a Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office deputy involved in the fatal shooting of a suspect, Justin Pegues, of Jacksonville.
The Cherokee County District Attorney Elmer Beckworth confirmed the no-bill was issued on Tuesday, saying “justice was properly served because it was a justifiable shooting.”
According to a press release, deputies were patrolling the area of County Road 1111 providing extra patrol due to reoccurring burglaries. Deputies tried to “make contact” with people on the property and “an incident occurred leaving one suspect deceased and another in custody.”
