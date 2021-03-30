Capitol riot suspect wore ‘I Was There’ shirt when arrested

A statement of facts document presented to the United States District Court in the case against Garret Miller is photographed on Monday, March 29, 2021. Miller didn't speak to the law enforcement officers who arrested him on charges he stormed the U.S. Capitol in January, but the T-shirt he was wearing at his Dallas, home that day sent a clear and possibly incriminating message. Miller's shirt had a photograph of former President Donald Trump and it said, “Take America Back” and “I Was There, Washington D.C., January 6, 2021,” federal prosecutors noted in a court filing on Marc 29. (Source: AP Photo/Jon Elswick/AP)