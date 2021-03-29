Texas Baptist Men lend a hand with tree removal post-storm

MT. ENTERPRISE, Texas (KLTV) - The Texas Baptist Men mobilized to Mount Enterprise to do what they could to help locals clean up post-storm damage.
And what they can do is quite a bit. They specialize in taking trees off houses, although are prepared to do many types of cleanup after damaging storms of all kinds. In Mount Enterprise they used a new piece of equipment for the first time, which they say will expedite tree removal: a reciprocating man lift.
“We use it on trees such as this, or up on a house, because we can’t reach them climbing up there, we do it with this. Now, we do have climbers within Texas Baptist Men, but this is a much safer option than climbing up a tree,” said Bruce Slaven with Texas Baptist Men’s Harmony-Pittsburg Association.
Texas Baptist Men travel the country helping people recover from storm damage and do it all for free.
