UIL Area Round Soccer playoffs
By Caleb Beames | March 29, 2021 at 6:20 PM CDT - Updated March 29 at 10:42 PM

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Here are the area round playoffs. All games are set for Tuesday March 30.

Boys Area Playoffs

6A

Tyler Legacy vs Lake Ridge @ Forney, 7 pm

5A

Lufkin vs Corsicana @ Rose Stadium, 5:30 pm

Sulphur Springs vs Red Oak @ Mesquite’s Hanby Stadium, 6 pm

Longview vs Joshua @ Mesquite’s Fraiser Stadium, 7:30 pm

Nacogdoches vs Midlothian @ Whitehouse, 7:45 pm

4A

Palestine vs Lindale @ Rose Stadium, 7:30 pm

Kilgore vs Pittsburg @ Longview, 8 pm

Athens vs Oak Cliff Faith Family

Paris vs Henderson

Chapel Hill vs Center

Girls

5A

Jacksonville vs Forney

Longview vs Joshua

Midlothian vs Hallsville

Highland Park vs Mount Pleasant

4A

Sabine vs North Lamar

Henderson vs Lindale

Pleasant Grove vs Kilgore

Bullard vs Livingston @ Nacogdoches, 7:30 pm

