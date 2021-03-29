Tyler woman dies in Wood County crash

WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Troopers report a passenger died in a crash when the driver lost control after a tire came apart.
Saturday at 1:20 p.m., troopers responded to a fatal crash on US-69, approximately two miles south of the city of Mineola in Wood County.
The investigator’s preliminary report indicates that the driver of a 1998 Ford Explorer was traveling north on US-69 when the driver lost control of the vehicle due to a back left tire separation. The vehicle traveled off the roadway into the eastbound ditched where it rolled over, coming to rest on its left side.
The unrestrained driver, Robert Guy Marino, of Tyler was transported to UT Health – Tyler. His passenger, Cathy Marks, 64, of Tyler was pronounced at the scene.
The crash remains under investigation.
Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.