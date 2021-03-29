Texas DPS sting results in 9 arrested for online solicitation of a minor in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On March 26 and 27, the Texas Department of Public Safety, Criminal Investigations Division assisted by the Lubbock Police Department and the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission (TABC), conducted a two day operation targeting the soliciting of minors for sex.
As a result of this operation, 9 suspects were arrested and booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center.
Charles Graham, 25, Lubbock – Online Solicitation of a Minor
Jesse Mendoza, 29, Lubbock – Online Solicitation of a Minor
Jacob Durisseau, 20, Lubbock – Online Solicitation of a Minor
Shashwat, Baral, 22, Lubbock – Online Solicitation of a Minor
Roger Sisson, 47, Lubbock – Online Solicitation of a Minor
Logan Roundtree, 25, Lubbock – Online Solicitation of a Minor
Joey Ellison, 50, Lubbock – Online Solicitation of a Minor
Joe Ortiz, 52, Lubbock – Online Solicitation of a Minor
Demetrio Gonzales, 59, Lubbock – Online Solicitation of a Minor
