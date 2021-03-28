Sunday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: After a stormy Saturday night, the ample sunshine and quiet weather certainly was appreciated in East Texas today. Skies will remain clear overnight tonight as temperatures drop into the lower to middle 40s by tomorrow morning. Plenty of sunshine and the return of occasionally breezy southeasterly winds will allow temperatures to climb to the lower to middle 70s for highs. Clouds will increase overnight Monday into early Tuesday, and spotty showers will move back into East Texas by late Tuesday morning. More scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms will be possible throughout the day Tuesday, and rain chances will begin to increase overnight Tuesday into early Wednesday as a cold front moves through the area. Some storms that form could become strong to severe and develop some isolated damaging winds and quarter sized hail. The rain looks to end by late Wednesday morning and skies will clear throughout the day. Morning temperatures behind the front will get a bit on the chilly side as they drop into the upper 30s to lower 40s for Thursday and Friday. Skies remain clear and sunny for the second half of the workweek before clouds and spotty showers move in on Saturday. At this time, it looks like the clouds will persist through Easter Sunday, but rain does not look very likely.