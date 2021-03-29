Strongest Saturday tornado in east Texas reached wind speeds of 125 mph

The third tornado has been given a preliminary EF-2 rating with estimated peak winds of 125 MPH, a path length of 16.68 miles, and a maximum width of 1600 yards. It touched down at 7:38 p.m. four miles south southeast of Carthage near US 59. Here, it downed and uprooted approximately 10 hardwood and softwood trees. It intensified as it ran parallel to FM 2517 and ripped the roof off a single-family home. The tornado continued to completely destroy three metal outbuildings and shift another home off its foundation. At this location along CR 405, it tossed an antique vehicle 50 yards and wrapped sheet metal around approximately 10 trees. It continued to snap large softwood trees along CR 407. The tornado crossed FM 699 and caused moderate roof damage to a brick home near the intersection of CR 407 and CR 408. A single-wide manufactured home utilizing a pan anchorage system was pulled free from the anchors, destroyed, and some of the debris was blown a couple of hundred yards into a field to the east. The tornado would widen considerably and produced a wide swath of snapped trees north and south of FM 2517, likely numbering well into the hundreds, especially in an area along CR 448. As the tornado crossed HWY 31, a large outbuilding was destroyed, but portions of the wooden frame remained, anchored by bolts to the foundation. In this same area, a large pine tree was uprooted and fell onto a single-wide manufactured home, killing one person and injuring another. The tornado continued northeast, snapping and uprooting trees as it traveled north of FM 2517. It crossed CR 470, 471, and finally lifted just east of CR 332 at 8:05 p.m.