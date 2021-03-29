SFA Baseball looking to keep winning streak going against UIW

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - After losing 11 of 12 games, the SFA baseball team has now won six of their last seven including a four game sweep over McNeese State this weekend.
“The problem with us is we lost a lot of confidence and we had to go back to the drawing board,” head coach Johnny Cardenas said. “We went back to the drawing board and we got some mojo on our side with two wins over New Orleans and that carried over to the Mcneese series.”
SFA is now 8-12 on the season and 6-6 in Southland Conference play.
“I wouldn’t say we had to find our confidence. It was one of things that we all knew we had it,” Skylar Black said. “We just had to get it all together and we kept telling each other to stay the course.”
The sweep of McNesse should send a message to the Southland Conference that the team might have been down but is not out.
“This was a great start for us,” Joseph Sgambelluri said. “We have had the talent all year. We got out of the slump and I think we will be alright.”
Just like a season opening win over nationally ranked Oklahoma, the wins against McNeese are in the past for this team and they are only keeping their focus on what is ahead of them.
“I think our main thing is not getting complacent,” Jacob Zarello said. “I know I am sick of hearing about beating OU. Those games are in the past. I am just looking at Incarnate Word this weekend.”
SFA will open a four game series on Thursday against Incarnate Word.
