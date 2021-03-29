Sen. Hughes’ fetal heartbeat bill nearing passage in Senate

By Jeff Awtrey | March 29, 2021 at 4:51 PM CDT - Updated March 29 at 4:55 PM

AUSTIN, Texas (KLTV) - Sen. Bryan Hughes presented his fetal heartbeat to the Texas Senate Monday afternoon.

SB 8 passed two formal votes on Monday and is expected to be approved on Tuesday before going to the House for consideration.

The bill calls for a ban on all elective abortions as soon as the fetus’ heart is capable of being detected, which is typically around six weeks.

Hughes (R-Mineola) debated over the bill with a few senators, including Nathan Johnson (D-Dallas). Johnson questioned the constitutionality of the bill, along with which parties would be liable if the new bill became law and the law was broken.

