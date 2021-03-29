Sen. Hughes’ fetal heartbeat bill nearing passage in Senate

AUSTIN, Texas (KLTV) - Sen. Bryan Hughes presented his fetal heartbeat to the Texas Senate Monday afternoon.
SB 8 passed two formal votes on Monday and is expected to be approved on Tuesday before going to the House for consideration.
The bill calls for a ban on all elective abortions as soon as the fetus’ heart is capable of being detected, which is typically around six weeks.
Hughes (R-Mineola) debated over the bill with a few senators, including Nathan Johnson (D-Dallas). Johnson questioned the constitutionality of the bill, along with which parties would be liable if the new bill became law and the law was broken.
Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.