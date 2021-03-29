Sen. Hughes election integrity bill passes committee in split partisan vote

AUSTIN, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas state senator’s sweeping election bill passed the committee phase in a partisan vote late Friday.
Sen. Bryan Hughes (R-Mineola) introduced SB 7 to the Senate Committee on State Affairs. Hughes is the chair of the committee.
Hughes saw the bill pass in a 5-2 vote toward the end of a 13-hour session which included five hours of public testimony on election legislation.
Former US Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-El Paso) joined the group of 129 public speakers, speaking against the bill.
The bill passed committee with a 5-2 vote. Sens. Beverly Powell (D-Burleson) and Judith Zaffirini (D-Laredo) voted against the bill.
