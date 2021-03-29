Rep. Bell’s bill on purging dead from voter rolls passes committee

AUSTIN, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas state representative’s legislation to expedite the process by which dead Texans are purged from voter registration rolls has passed the committee process.
Keith Bell (R-Forney) authored HB 1264 and it was voted by the House Committee on Elections on Thursday. It passed with a 9-0 vote.
Bell presented the bill on March 18.
“It is my belief that election integrity is essential,” Bell said in a January interview. “Upon someone’s death, the county registrar will be notified to remove that individual from the roll. That process being done quickly will prevent someone from taking on that individual’s identity possibly to commit voter fraud.”
Bell said there is currently no specified amount of time between a person’s death and when a registrar is required to remove their name from voter rolls.
The bill will now be taken to a calendars committee for possible placement on the House floor.
Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.