Pittsburg man dies in Gregg County rollover crash

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - DPS reports a man was killed after his SUV went off the road at a curve and rolled over.
At 10:55 Sunday morning, troopers responded to a fatal crash on FM 593, approximately 10 miles northeast of the city of Gilmer in Upshur County.
The investigator’s preliminary report indicates that the driver of a 2002 Ford Explorer was traveling eastbound on FM 593 approaching a left curve in the roadway. The vehicle went off the roadway to the right, overturned, and ejected the unrestrained driver, Elmer Leroy Blankenship, 53, of Pittsburg.
Blankenship was pronounced at the scene. A passenger in the vehicle, Denise Murphy, 22, of Pittsburg was transported to Good Shepard Medical Center – Longview.
The crash remains under investigation.
