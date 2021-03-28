Panola county residents clean-up after tornado, mourn storm related death

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - East of Mount Enterprise, ‘Lake Murvual’ and small rural communities in Panola county were hammered by possible tornados, and one community is mourning a resident who was killed by a fallen tree.
Huge trees completely torn out of the ground. Roofs torn off. Residents of Lake Murvaul, had been through tornadoes before, but nothing like this.
“Neighbors said their houses were shaking. It was very scary. Sounded like the roaring of a freight train,” said one resident.
Numerous roads remained blocked as crews were busy trying to clear them.
“The tornado came across this road right behind our house. We had a hard time getting home because the lines were down every where trees had been over the road blocking everything,” said resident Ashley Brown.
Power company workers are warning people to stay inside. Many of the power lines were hanging only shoulder high.
Richard Hester was trapped in his lakeside home overnight as fallen trees completely blocked his escape.
“Getting dark last night couldn’t see a whole lot. I crawled through it all. It got several houses down the road,” Hester says.
He spent 3 hours cutting his way out with a chainsaw.
To the East, the small community of Deadwood suffered a terrible loss, as Panola county sheriffs say a woman was killed when a tree crashed down on her home.
Considering the damage done, many were thankful that more people weren’t hurt.
“We were pretty upset. But thankful we were alive. And all it was stuff. We can replace stuff,” said landowners Jimmy & Joyce Oliver.
According to Panola county sheriff Kevin Lake, Panola county precincts 1 and 4 suffered the most damage
