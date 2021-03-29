Mount Enterprise residents assess damages following storm, volunteers begin work

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - As the sun rose this morning in Mount Enterprise many began to see just how much damage was done to their property from last night’s tornado that ripped through Rusk County.
“It sounded like a freight train, I mean just a rumbling beyond belief,” this is the moment Mount Enterprise resident Kim Blanton remembers the tornado hitting. But moments before he said it didn’t seem that bad.
“All of a sudden the winds started blowing. Then it got extremely quiet,” he said. “I’m talking about a deathly quiet. I mean just like, is this the rapture? What’s happening here?”
Following that the damage was done. Trees fell into houses, metal wrapped in trees, and more. But this morning as the sun rose, cars began lining roads in Rusk County with people ready to help.
“It’s amazing how close knit everyone is and how quick they are to come to the aid of their neighbors,” said Shem Delafield. “It’s… this is something I never want to live through again.”
Delafield is a Mount Enterprise resident. She and her husband say they were watching TV when they got the warning to take cover and did so. Once the storm passed, “You look outside, everyone is stunned and dazed, and so thankful to be alive,” she said. “You just walk around and try to assess the damage and make sure that everyone is okay, because you know that everybody has got something going on.”
Two trees fell at their home causing the most damage to a back sunroom but everyone was safe. Keith Bryant is with the Shreveport Volunteer Network and said their group came up this morning and plan to help as long as they’re needed,
“It’s important to get out this early because after storms like this happen a lot of people can tend to lose hope or be discouraged, and so it’s good to get out and serve,” Bryant said.
They will also be bringing up more supplies. “Food, water, tarps. Tarps is a great need right now. There’s a lot of these homes that have just a little bit of damage and a tarp will mitigate more water infiltration in the house,” Bryant said.
David Chenault, PIO for Rusk County Office of Emergency Management said they have about 50 residential structures that were severely damaged, or destroyed and are working to get a count on commercial structures.
“We have crews out, county crews, volunteer firefighters, other folks from the county they’re out doing damage assessment,” Chenault said. “Really looking to see exactly what structures have been damaged, how many structures, to what extent those structures are damaged.”
Rusk County has not had any reports of major injuries or deaths, according to Chenault. There was however, a lot of help, less than 24 hours after the storm passed through.
“It makes you get a feeling that someone cares. You know, you see it on TV and you don’t realize the devastation or how it affects a person,” Blanton said. “But when it actually happens to you, wow. You want to see that smiling face and that person driving and says, ‘Anything I can do? Can I give you some water?’”
Chenault said it will be months before long-term recovery will be completed.
“But this will serve as our command post emergency operations center for the day, maybe a couple, three days in fact, depending on that damage assessment and where we are in terms of trying to get basic services restored, utilities restored, and people safe and either able to return to their homes or find places for them to be,” Chenault said.
We’re told more disaster relief crews will be arriving in the area on Tuesday and the emergency command post should still be up and running to help get information out.
