East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! It’s a nice, cool start with temperatures in the 40s this morning. Sunny and nice through the afternoon with temperatures reaching the mid 70s and light southeasterly winds. Clouds increase a bit overnight and continue to move in tomorrow. Temperatures start in the 50s tomorrow morning and reach near 80 degrees tomorrow afternoon. Scattered showers and a few isolated thunderstorms will be possible tomorrow and the chance for rain will increase tomorrow night into early Wednesday with a cold front arriving in East Texas. Expect the rain to end from north to south during the day Wednesday with clearing skies behind the front. Temperatures will be cool midweek and slowly warm into the weekend. Quiet weather sticks around for several days making for a nice, warm holiday weekend ahead.