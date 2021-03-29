Monday Midday Weather At Your Fingertips

Rain will be possible through our Tuesday, with thunderstorms possible overnight Tuesday into Wednesday. The Storm Prediction Center has placed the northern half of East Texas under a Marginal Risk (Level 1 out of 5) for severe weather for Tuesday. The primary threat at this time would be hail and damaging wind, the tornado threat is low. We will update you as needed to keep you weather aware. By Thursday, we’re clearing out and will see sunny skies again. Clouds will increase heading into Easter Weekend, but the rain chances are out of the forecast. That should be good news for the kiddos hoping to have an outdoor Easter Egg Hunt on Sunday. As it seems to be common this time of year, we’re going to see an “Easter Week Cooldown” with highs this week in the 60s for the most part after Tuesday.