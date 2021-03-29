Lufkin Police Department releases name of man shot, killed at apartment complex

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The victim in a fatal shooting that occurred at a Lufkin apartment complex Sunday morning has been identified.
On Monday morning, Jessica Pebsworth, a spokeswoman for the Lufkin Police Department, said that the victim has been identified as Marzell Frost, 32, of Lufkin.
“The investigation is ongoing, and I do not have any further details to release at this time,” Pebsworth said.
According to a press release, Lufkin police officers were dispatched out to Green Meadow Apartments (formerly known as Lotus Lane Apartments) to check on a report that a man had been shot.
When the Lufkin PD officers got to the scene, they found that Frost had died as a result of a gunshot wound to the chest after a disturbance that occurred inside Apartment 13A.
Although the suspect is still at large, Lufkin PD investigators do not believe there is any danger to the public at this time.
“The incident remains under investigation,” the press release stated. “Anyone with information is asked to call the Department at 936-633-0356 or Crime Stoppers at 936-639-TIPS.”
