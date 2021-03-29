Longview shooting wounds one, police detectives investigating

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview police report an adult male suffered a gunshot wound and was taken to the hospital after a shooting Monday morning.
At 10:24 a.m. the Longview Police Department responded to a “Shooting Just Occurred” call for service at Belaire Manor located at 1501 Young St. Officers located an adult male with a gunshot wound who is currently at a local hospital.
Longview Police Detectives are actively working on the case to determine what happened.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Longview Police Department at 903-237-1199. Citizens can also remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward by contacting Gregg County Crime Stoppers at 903-236-STOP(7867) or online at greggcountycrimestoppers.org.
Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.