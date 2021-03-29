Legacy’s Kah’Lil Montague wins powerlifting gold

He was not the only East Texan to perform well. Brownsboro finished second place as a team in the Division II ranks with 20 overall points, falling to Mathis by just one point. The Bears top performers were CJ Cofer, finishing third in the super heavyweight division, Harley Sanders, winning the 165 weight class, Jesus Barrientos, finishing third in the 148 weight class and Kyle Crawford, finishing second in the 123 weight class.