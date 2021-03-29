Gatlin Road residents clean up after Saturday’s severe storm

MOUNT ENTERPRISE, Texas (KLTV) - Many trees were downed in Mount Enterprise due to Saturday’s tornado. Some had a tree fall on their homes, some did not. Area residents on Gatlin Road managed to weather the storm.
Gatlin Road was impassable after the tornado moved through, but volunteers cleared the trees so residents could be checked on. B’Anna Allen was fine. She’s from Oklahoma and says she’s familiar with tornados.
“All of a sudden the atmosphere just changed. It just got real quiet and the sky turned a different color. And so I was like, okay, it’s time to go in my safe place. I grabbed some pillows and ran and jumped in the bathtub and just started praying. It sounded like a freight train coming over me. I could hear things breaking. I could hear the house was shaking and all that. And then it stopped,” Allen said.
Allen had multiple trees down. One smashed her truck and destroyed her horse trailer and shed, but didn’t hit her house, and all her dogs and horses survived.
A hundred yards away Rene Vejerano said the storm was intense and quick.
“It was like someone stuck a funnel on my house and sucked on the other end. It was ssss, like that. Like when you put your hand on the end of a vacuum cleaner and you can feel the suction against your hand. That’s what it felt like. And it lasted like three or four seconds maybe,” Vejerano said.
She ended up with a tree leaning on her house. Next door Steve West didn’t fare as well. A large pine tree snapped and crashed into his house. He felt and heard the storm coming.
“I took off to the bedroom. I hit the floor and got behind that bed. Just when I got in that room, it snapped that tree and it came through the ceiling. The house was shaking. I said dadgum I guess this is it,” West said.
He thinks it may have been if he stayed in the living room The tree crashed into his house and hit the chair he was sitting on.
“It was a scary situation,” West said.
B’Anna stays positive about the incident.
“In the tragedy what’s going to grow out of it? A community that’s stronger; reality of what really matters. Our loved ones matter,” Allen said.
She says because of the storm she now has new friends; people who came to their neighbor’s aid to help.
Along Gatlin Road several homes were damaged and at least three vehicles demolished, but no injuries were reported in that part of Mount Enterprise.
