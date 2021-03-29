Former WWE superstar Mark Henry passing on his knowledge to next generation of wrestlers

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - After After 21 years in a wrestling ring, Silsbee native Mark Henry knows plenty about the ins and outs of wrestling.
That is why Henry is now teaching young wrestlers everything they need to know from taking bumps to the psychology of being a baby face or a heel. It is all being done with SWE Fury, an independent promotion that is sunning shows in East Texas and the Dallas area.
“Like what would you look like if you were fighting,” Henry asked a student at the SWE wrestling academy. “Like everything is real.”
Henry has worked with some of the biggest names in the professional wrestling business so when he talks he wants to make sure the next generation of wrestlers get it.
“You know the one thing about me is I approach teaching the way I approach competing,” Henry said. “I’m a little crazy and passionate and wild eyed.”
Henry broke into the wrestling business with World Wrestling Entertainment in 1996 and is one of only four African Americans to be called WWE World Champion. His whole career he was simple known as the ‘World’s Strongest Man’. It was not just a gimmick as they say in the wrestling industry, It was a fact. In weightlifting, Henry was a three-time U.S. National Weightlifting Champion and won the coveted Arnold Classic in 2002. He currently holds three world records with the World Drug-Free Powerlifting Federation in the quat, deadlift and total weight. He also holds the deadlift record for USA Powerlifting at 903 pounds.
When he is not giving his advice to wrestlers you can catch Henry on the Radio on a weekly 3-hour Sirius Radio show.
“I do Radio,” Henry said. “I got a TV show that’s being launched on A&E next month on the 18th. A barbecue show I grew up cooking, mom was a famous Cook in East Texas I’m going to follow in her footsteps I’m going to follow her footsteps and have a TV show now so it’s a lot outdoors that I’ve been open for me.”
The WWE Hall of Famer is definitely a busy man these days but compared to the grind of the in ring schedule this is nothing and it is all to make sure he uses what he has learned to help others.
Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.