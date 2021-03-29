Former WWE superstar Mark Henry passing on his knowledge to next generation of wrestlers

Henry broke into the wrestling business with World Wrestling Entertainment in 1996 and is one of only four African Americans to be called WWE World Champion. His whole career he was simple known as the ‘World’s Strongest Man’. It was not just a gimmick as they say in the wrestling industry, It was a fact. In weightlifting, Henry was a three-time U.S. National Weightlifting Champion and won the coveted Arnold Classic in 2002. He currently holds three world records with the World Drug-Free Powerlifting Federation in the quat, deadlift and total weight. He also holds the deadlift record for USA Powerlifting at 903 pounds.