‘Out of nowhere:’ Cleanup effort underway in Mount Enterprise in wake of storm

MOUNT ENTERPRISE, Texas (KTRE) - Recovery continues in Mt. Enterprise and parts of Rusk County from Saturday evening’s tornadoes. No one was injured there, but a good amount of structural damage occurred. Residents are still talking about the twister’s sudden appearance.
“Just that fast, it hit,” said Keith Johnson from the Concord community, just east of Mt. Enterprise. He can’t get over the fact a tornado appeared out of nowhere.
“It usually be raining and it be storming, but this time the sun was out. First time I ever seen it.”
Johnson captured the twister’s eerie approach on his cell phone.
“I seen it coming. And just that fast it hit. It landed right there and jumped up and kept going to my sister’s house,” said Johnson while following the phone video.
His sister, Catherine Thompson and her two children were huddled in a closet.
“We felt the house being moved. It sounded like the top of the roof was coming off, but it didn’t come off. We were terrified.”
The mobile home was lifted off its foundation landing several feet from the front door steps.
Along the tornado’s path Rusk County road crews remove huge trees from the Campgound Cemetery. A trampoline rests next to tombstones.
In the town of Mt. Enterprise more storm damage occurred. The Risinger family was in Colorado when notified their 60- year-old Mt. Enterprise home was hit by the twister. Heirlooms weathered the storm. Repairs come next.
Donated building materials are filling up the volunteer fire department. Tarps are needed.
Spring Shahnewuaz, co-founder of the Winter Storm Team suddenly switched natural disaster gears. She was in Mt. Enterprise checking on her mother, a resident.
“Tornado sirens were still going off when we got here, so we were fresh on the scene.”
Her sister, Amanda Lewing was on vacation in East Texas, but a representative of the Texas-Louisiana Coalition quickly went into recovery mode.
“Tarping roofs. Whatever it is. We are here to do it. We are here to help,” said Lewing.
