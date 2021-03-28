Texas Baptist Men sending 2 chainsaw teams to Mount Enterprise area to help with clean up

From the Texas Baptist Men
DALLAS, Texas (News Release) - Texas Baptist Men Disaster Relief assessors today are surveying the damage in Mount Enterprise caused by Saturday’s tornado, and two Texas Baptist Men chainsaw teams will begin serving in the area Monday.
The volunteer teams, which will come out of East Texas, will be cutting and removing limbs and trees of all sizes for free for residents impacted by the storm. As many as 30 volunteers will begin serving Monday morning.
Since 1967, TBM has delivered help, hope, and healing after every disaster in Texas, most across the United States and many around the world. TBM volunteers served 75 straight days after Gulf Coast hurricanes last fall, completing more than 900 chainsaw jobs.