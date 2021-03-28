Spring football heats up in East Texas

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Spring football is a welcome sight in East Texas.
Due to COVID-19 the NJCAA delayed football seasons for junior colleges until the spring. The SWJCFC season kicked off Saturday. Nationally ranked No.4 Kilgore beat Blinn 56-21,. In Corsicana, Tyler almost pulled off an upset losing to No.8 Navarro 53-50. The final East Texas juco program, Trinity Valley won their game against Northeastern Oklahoma A&M, 29-10.
at the NCAA level, the American Southwest Conference held their playoff matchups today with East Texas Baptist finishing the year with a victory. The Tigers beat Texas Lutheran 51-20 to end their season 3-2.
Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.