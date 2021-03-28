SFA baseball sweeps McNeese with Sunday 2-0 win

SFA’s offense came alive in the fifth inning by Adrian Minjares running home on a wild pitch to score the first run for the ‘Jacks. The Lumberjacks weren’t able to record a hit during this inning, but situational at-bats were able to advance runners due to Minjares and Cameron Crawford both hit by a pitch, in addition to Will Long and Chaney Dodge’s ground outs to help clear the bases.