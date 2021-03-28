SFA baseball sweeps McNeese with Sunday 2-0 win

LAKE CHARLES, Louisiana (SFA Athletics) - The Lumberjacks marched into Game 4 with three wins over the Cowboys thus far, able to claim the sweep after edging the top-ranked team in the Southland Conference Sunday afternoon. SFA improves to 8-12, 6-6 in SLC play, and have won five straight conference ballgames.
CONFIDENT LUMBERJACK ARMS
- Joseph Sgambelluri (1-1) retired 10 Cowboy batters in five innings of substantial work, nearly matching his career-high (11 at Arkansas Pine Bluff on 4/30/19) for this first win of the season.
- Cully Mangus, Easton Turnage and Austin Roth threw one inning each for five K’s and two hits combined, not allowing a single run.
- Tod Gauthe finished the game for the ‘Jacks, grabbing his fifth save this season, featuring two strikeouts himself in the ninth.
HOW IT HAPPENED
SFA’s offense came alive in the fifth inning by Adrian Minjares running home on a wild pitch to score the first run for the ‘Jacks. The Lumberjacks weren’t able to record a hit during this inning, but situational at-bats were able to advance runners due to Minjares and Cameron Crawford both hit by a pitch, in addition to Will Long and Chaney Dodge’s ground outs to help clear the bases.
McNeese left two on base in the seventh with a runner on third, but weren’t able to convert for a tally on the board. Skylar Black continued his previous offensive rhythm from this weekend into the top of the eighth, owning a RBI triple to bring in Crawford (BB) for run number two to grab the 2-0 win to sweep the series.
UP NEXT
The Lumberjacks will be back in action on Thursday for a four-game series with UIW in Nacogdoches.