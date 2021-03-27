Saturday Night Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good evening, East Texas! Earlier this afternoon, scattered storms began to pop up across the area and dropped very heavy rainfall and lightning, as well as a confirmed, long tracking tornado. Tornado Watch remains in effect until 11 PM this evening.. but the main tornado threat has begun to drop now that our cold front has begun to overtake the remaining storms, which should help keep storms below severe levels. Overnight we could still see some heavy rainfall, small hail, and gusty winds. Most of the area should dry out by the afternoon of Palm Sunday, but a few more scattered showers and thundershowers could be possible for Deep East Texas until the later afternoon. Skies clear out for Monday as highs warm back into the middle 70s. Clouds return by Tuesday as do spotty rain chances. Another cold front arrives Tuesday night into early Wednesday which will help a few more showers and thundershowers develop in the area before skies clear back out by early Thursday morning. We’ll enjoy another short period of sunshine before clouds and rain return yet again by next Friday.