Panola County sheriff says storm resulted in 1 death, ‘major damage’

PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A storm system that blew through East Texas Saturday night claimed the life of a Panola County resident and caused “major damage,” according to Sheriff Kevin Lake.
“We have major damage in multiple parts of the county and one confirmed fatality,” Lake said.
Lake said the fatality occurred in the Deadwood community.
A strong storm system blew through East Texas Saturday evening, leaving damaged structures and fallen trees in its wake in Cherokee, Rusk, and Panola counties. Several people reported seeing funnel clouds in the Carthage area.
On FM 699 in Panola County, downed trees fell across the road. When Hallmark shot his video, crews were already hard at work trying to clear the downed trees.
Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.