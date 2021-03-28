NWS survey teams report EF-2, EF-1 tornadoes hit Cherokee County

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - National Weather Service survey teams that were sent to examine the damage along the track of a storm that hit Cherokee, Panola, and Rusk counties Saturday night have determined that EF-2 and EF-1 tornadoes hit Cherokee County.
So far, two tornadoes have been confirmed from the severe storm that tracked through Cherokee, Rusk, and Panola counties.
In the second update from the NWS, survey teams reported seeing at least EF-2 damage with a path 500 yards long. The team reported seeing numerous snapped or damaged trees. They haven’t reported any structural damage yet because they were in a rural location.
The teams are continuing along the storm’s path, and they send out more updates later.
