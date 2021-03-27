Texas hunting seasons regulations change

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Texas hunters will have a few less restrictions during the upcoming hunting seasons, and several East Texas counties are affected by changes.
Texas Parks and Wildlife has released a list of changes for 2021-22, that will have impact on numerous East Texas counties.
The crossbow has been added to the definition of lawful archery equipment.
“It’s very comfortable. People that used to just gun hunt, now they’re coming in buying crossbows. They’re wanting to know more. They’re just like guns, you can shoot deer up to 100 yards or any animal up to 100 yards,” says Austin Sanchez, who does hunting sales at ‘Sportmans Outfitters.’
The prohibition on trailing wounded deer with dogs has been removed in Angelina, Hardin, Nacogdoches, Orange, Shelby, and Tyler counties, and allow the trailing of wounded deer to no more than two dogs on a leash in Jasper, Newton, Sabine, and San Augustine counties.
Panola County will close hunting eastern turkey season during the Spring in 2022.
But many feel the big advantage is the crossbow addition.
“Their able to use them during both seasons so they can hunt September all the way through January,” Sanchez says.
And the new changes would allow a statewide squirrel hunting season by opening the remaining closed counties to a year-round hunting season.
A complete list of the changes can be seen by logging on to the Texas Parks and Wildlife website.
