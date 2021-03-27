Saturday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Highs today will be near 80° and lows this morning really not that cold at all. Many of us starting our day in the 60s! Our normal high this time of year is 69°, so we’ll be well above normal today. Mostly cloudy skies will turn rainy and stormy skies this afternoon. Thundershowers and storms will be possible this afternoon, into the overnight hours, and coming to an end by tomorrow morning. Many of us won’t even see an inch of rain, with the greatest totals being to the north and east. The Storm Prediciton Center has placed part of East Texas under a Slight Risk (Level 2 out of 5) for severe weather now through tomorrow morning. The primary concern with these storms will be the possibility of large hail and damaging winds, an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out. Showers and storms clear out by the time we’re heading out the door for church tomorrow morning. We will see rain chances linger for Deep East Texas through Sunday afternoon into Monday, but these chances are relatively low. We’ll start the work week dry with sunny skies, but another cold front arrives Wednesday bringing back the chances for rain and thundershowers. As is normal this time of year, we’ll continue to see these fronts arrive in Texas bringing with them the possibility for showers and storms. Now is a good time to review your weather safety plan as we enter Spring.