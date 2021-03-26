East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Tonight, clouds will begin building northward through East Texas leaving us with mostly cloudy to cloudy skies for our Saturday. A few showers will be possible through the day, but late on Saturday evening, a chance for a few isolated thundershowers will occur. Most will be over northern locations once again. Rain spreads southward through the morning hours on Sunday with some heavier rain and a few thundershowers over central and southern locations on Sunday. A cold front is expected to move through East Texas starting early on Sunday and should be through by mid-afternoon, but some rain will continue. By late Sunday afternoon, rain should be limited to Deep East Texas into the morning hours on Monday. Northern areas, at this time, could see a little rain but a mostly cloudy sky will prevail. Tuesday looks to be very nice with partly cloudy skies. More clouds on Wednesday as another cold front passes through our area. Rain should end by late on Wednesday leaving us with a beautiful Thursday and Friday.