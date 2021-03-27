National Weather Service issues tornado warning for Cherokee County

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - 7:01 p.m. - The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Cass County. The warning will expire at 7:30 p.m.
The National Weather Service has issued a tornado warning for Cherokee, Nacogdoches, and Rusk counties.
The warning was issued at 6:01 p.m., and it is scheduled to expire at 6:30 p.m. today.
Check back for future weather updates.
The NWS has also issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Cherokee, Nacogdoches, and Rusk counties. That warning went into effect at 5:55 p.m. Saturday, and it will expire at 6:45 p.m.
The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for 15 East Texas counties.
The tornado watch went into effect at 3:21 p.m. Saturday, and it is scheduled to expire at 11 p.m. tonight.
The counties included in the watch include Camp, Cass, Cherokee, Franklin, Gregg, Harrison, Morris, Nacogdoches, Panola, Rusk, Shelby, Smith, Titus, Upshur, and Wood counties.
According to the National Weather Service, a tornado watch means tornadoes are possible in and near the watch area.
“Review and discuss your emergency plans and check supplies and your safe room,” the National Weather Service website states. “Be ready to act quickly if a warning is issued or you suspect a tornado is approaching.”
