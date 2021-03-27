Longview’s CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Medical Center will get 5,850 Pfizer vaccines in Week 16

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Texas Department of State Health Services has released its list of COVID-19 vaccine allocations for Week 16, which starts on Monday.
CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Medical Center, which is considered a hub, will be getting the largest number of COVID-19 vaccines in East Texas. The hospital will receive 5,850 Pfizer vaccines next week.
NET Health, which is located at 815 North Broadway in Tyler, is slated to receive 3,510 doses of the Pfizer vaccine.
Walgreens locations in Smith and Gregg counties will also be receiving hub-sized allocations. In Tyler, the Walgreens Pharmacy located at 1620 Broadway will receive 3,510 doses of the Pfizer vaccine, and the Walgreens Pharmacy located at 511 East Marshall Avenue in Longview will get 2,340 doses of the Pfizer vaccine.
The Angelina County and Cities Health District, which is located at 503 Hill Street, Suite 100 in Lufkin, will get 2,000 doses of the Moderna vaccines.
The Nacogdoches Medical Center Hospital Pharmacy, which is located at 4920 Northeast Stallings, will receive 1,400 doses of the Moderna vaccine.
Also in Tyler, DSHS at 2521 W Front St Tyler will have 1,000 Johnson & Johnson vaccines.
The UT Health Hospital in Tyler will not get any COVID-19 doses in Week 16.
Angelina, Gregg, Nacogdoches, and Smith counties will also receive smaller allocations at pharmacies and clinics. Various other counties will receive smaller numbers in pharmacies and clinics. Click here to see the full list for Week 16.
