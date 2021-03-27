CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic Hosts COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic for All Adults on Saturday

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) -All Texas adults are set to be eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccine come Monday. On Saturday, CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic in Tyler got a head start and held a vaccine clinic that was open to all adults.
For many East Texans this day brought great joy. For some this was a day that many couldn’t wait to see come.
“It actually feels really good, I was really hoping to get it,” said Camerino Jose. “It was really quick I thought I was going to be staying in line for quite some time but no it was really easy.”
Many were able to get in and out of the clinic as patients young and old were able to get their shot without long wait times. Easing fears of many that feel that they can finally see the light at the end of the tunnel.
“Just being able to feel like freely you can move about and do things that you never thought about making a plan to do or that you can’t do,” said Judy Hall.
Those on the youngest end of the spectrum such as teenagers 16 and above were able to gain access to a vaccine they thought they would be the last to get.
“I didn’t think it would be this quick, I thought it would take a long time maybe a year or so,” said Kaylee Reddy.
Reddy is excited to be able to get a vaccine. As more and more people start to get the vaccine she is hoping that things start to return to normal as she transitions to her next chapter in life.
“So things are going back to normal and it is exciting because I am about to go to college and get the experience and it will be as close to normal as it has been in about two years,” said Reddy.
