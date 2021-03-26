UIL expanding field for regional track meets

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - After initially limiting the amount of participants at the 2021 regional track meets due to COVID-19 restrictions, the UIL has appeared to reverse course and will be returning to their old format.
An email was sent to district superintendents on Friday with the UIL’s plans to expand qualifying teams in track and field as well as wrestling.
According to the email, the number of qualifiers advancing from the area track meet to the regional track meet is increasing from two to four.
Area track meets must be completed by April 17 with the regional track meets set to take place April 23-24.
In wrestling the UIL has decided that the number of qualifiers advancing from the district tournament to the regional tournament is increasing from two to three and the number of qualifiers advancing from the regional tournament to the state tournament is increasing from two to three as well.
Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.