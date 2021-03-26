State reports 680 COVID-19 cases in Texas public schools for week

AUSTIN, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - The Texas Department of State Health Services reported less than 700 cases of COVID-19 on public school campuses in last week’s reports.
The report states 466 students tested positive, while 214 staff tested positive for the week ending March 21, for a total of 680.
The number is down from the previous week’s report when 1,121 students tested positive, while 432 staff tested positive, the week of March 14.
For the school year there have been 128,352 student cases and 68,208 staff cases. The report does not list active or recovered cases.
The following school districts reported the following numbers for the week:
Longview ISD: No new cases reported
Lufkin ISD: 0 student cases, 1 staff case
Nacogdoches ISD: No new cases reported
Tyler ISD: No new cases reported
