Shelby County sheriff: Man destroyed OnStar tracker after stealing patrol car

Matthew Thomas Bennett, 37, of Beckville, was initially taken into custody after Shelby County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call regarding a possible burglary of a habitation. Bennett was allegedly discovered at the scene. According to Shelby County Sheriff Kevin Windham, Bennett allegedly became hostile and combative toward officers as they attempted to question him. After it was confirmed Bennett had an active warrant for his arrest, Bennett allegedly continued to be combative and was then tased before being taken into custody and placed into the backseat of a patrol vehicle.