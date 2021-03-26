Sen. Hughes election integrity bill met with debate in committee hearing

AUSTIN, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas state senator introduced sweeping election legislation on Friday, which was met with debate by a veteran legislator.
Sen. Bryan Hughes (R-Mineola) introduced SB 7 to the Senate Committee on State Affairs on Friday. Hughes is the chair for the committee.
”It’s important that elections be free and fair and accurate and that people know they are free and fair and accurate,” Hughes said in opening statements.
SB 7 would require applicants to affirmatively indicate eligibility when they register to vote and when applying for mail ballots. Also, it would standardize polling hours across the state as well as prohibit dropbox locations for mail ballots. The bill would also allow cameras into rooms where vote counting is taking place.
”A majority of the people in my district are Hispanic, African-American, Asian, or another non-Anglo ethnicity and I constantly worry about their voter rights,” said Beverly Powell (D-Burleson).
Several senators in attendance expressed concern some aspects of the bill may negatively affect minorities. One senator, Democrat Royce West (D-Dallas), questioned a part of the bill which prohibits county clerks from soliciting mail ballots from individuals while candidates would still be able to.
”A clerk who is neutral and detached would be prevented from doing it if this particular bill passed,“ West said.
”Senator some states have gone to universal ballots by mail, Texas has not as you know it,” Hughes said.
West debated with Hughes for 17 minutes over the bill and noted how Texas is one of many states looking to change the way elections are handled.
As of 3 p.m., it is not known if the legislation will be voted by committee on Friday or on a later date.
