Police say officer fatally shot armed man threating family

SAN ANTONIO (AP) - Police in San Antonio say a man who was threatening his estranged common-law wife and three children was fatally shot by an officer.
Police Chief William McManus says officers were called to a domestic disturbance about 1:30 a.m. Friday and found the man armed with a knife trying to force his way into the home.
McManus says police used a stun gun to no effect on the man and he broke through the door into the home.
McManus says a second stun gun shot failed to stop the man and an officer opened fire, killing the man at the scene.
No other injuries are reported.
