Neches ISD principal Kimberlyn Snider pleads not guilty in arraignment hearing

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) -An East Texas educator indicted on charges of evidence tampering and official oppression connected to a sexual assault of a child investigation was in court for an arraignment hearing on Friday.
Neches ISD elementary school principal Kimberlyn Snider is indicted on one count of tampering fabricating evidence and five counts of official oppression, which allegedly took place back in September. In her hearing on Friday, Snider pleaded not guilty to all charges.
KLTV spoke to Snider’s attorney who says he expects his client to be fully cleared.
Kim looks forward to the truth coming out in this. The actions that she took that day at Neches High School, she acted in a way that any teacher or principal in that situation would have acted. She has been cleared of any wrong doing by the Neches School Board. The grievance process has been appealed to the TEA and expect her to be cleared by them as well. She did nothing wrong, we know that once a jury hears the facts in this case we have no doubt that she will be cleared and be found not guilty.
Snider will be back in court on May 28 for a pre-trial hearing and on June 25 for a status conference.
