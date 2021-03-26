East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Temperatures are cool this morning with 40s across much of the area. Lots of sunshine will warm us up to near 80 degrees this afternoon. Clouds increase tonight with a slight chance for a sprinkle by tomorrow morning. Expect mostly cloudy skies during the day Saturday with chances for rain increasing by late in the day. Showers and a few thundershowers will move through during the evening and overnight into Sunday morning along a cold front. Temperatures will be near 80 degrees Saturday ahead of the front, but drop to only 68 degrees Sunday afternoon behind the front. More sunshine returns for early next week with temperatures back in the 70s.