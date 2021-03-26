Major League anglers team up to clean Jasper Marine’s yard

JASPER, Texas (KTRE) - Professional anglers took some time away from a tournament on the Sam Rayburn Reservoir to help give back to a Jasper County Marine.
When Major League anglers heard Kamron Slaydon’s story, they knew they wanted to help. So, they stepped out of their boats, picked up some outdoor power tools, and organized a Spring Clean Up for his yard.
“It means a lot,” Slaydon said. “It really does, just having somebody reach out to you and offer a helping hand. Just means a lot. I’m really enjoying it. The guys are real cool and nice.”
Kamron graduated from Jasper High in 2018 and immediately joined the U.S. Marine Corps. But in January 2019, while at home on leave, Kamron was severely injured in an accidental shooting which damaged his C4 and C5 vertebrae, resulting in him being a quadriplegic.
“I’m a man of big faith,” Slaydon said. “When we’re weak, He makes us strong. It puts me on a platform to be able to reach out and help people that I normally wouldn’t be able to help out. Whether it’s talking to them or talking to vets through depression. It’s given that chance to give back and help others.”
Kamron and his family are now raising money for a trial procedure called epidural stimulation.
“It’s in hopes to improve my motor function in upper and lower body,” Slaydon said. “It’s like electrical implants where they plant one above my injury and one below my injury. It’ll send signals to the brain and bridges around the messed up parts of the spine and helps gets signals through.”
“Really it’s an inspiration to me as person and angler to never take a day for granted and everything is sacred,” pro angler Jeff Sprague said. “So an absolute pleasure to meet him and his family.”
“Myself and the fellow pros, we get to go fish for a living,” pro angler Brent Chapman said. “That’s what makes our country so awesome. But it’s the men and women like Kamron that sacrifice to allow us to do what we do. So to come out, work with Toro, give back a little bit, just an awesome way to enjoy a day.”
“No matter what happens you have to enjoy life,” Slaydon said. “You can’t let anything set you back. Treat every day like it’s your last and just enjoy life, family and friends. Don’t stress over the little things.”
The Slaydon family has a few upcoming fundraising events.
A Skeet Shoot, Crawfish Boil and Auction benefit is scheduled for Saturday, March 27 at 10 a.m. at 214 County Road 259 in Jasper, and a Barbecue Cook-Off and Washer Tournament is scheduled for Saturday, April 17 at the Jasper Country Club.
Kamron and his family have a GoFundMe page set up to help raise money for their medical and travel expenses. To donate, click here.
