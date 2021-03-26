Judge gives Tyler woman 8 years for abandoning baby in apartment

Investigators estimate that the baby was left alone inside the apartment for roughly three hours before a family friend arrived at the residence and heard a dog barking inside the apartment. After letting the dog out, the friend says that’s when she heard the infant crying inside the bathroom. Investigators say the friend immediately took custody of the child to check their welfare, eventually reuniting the child with its parents. It was later revealed that Frazier had left the baby to go have lunch with a friend. Frazier was indicted on a single charge of abandoning or endangering a child with imminent danger of bodily injury in December 2020.