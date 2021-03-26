Friday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Friday, East Texas! Today will be an absolutely beautiful day with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. Winds from the southeast will be a little breezy at times, around 8 to 15 miles per hour, but won’t be too bad. Clouds will cover the majority of the area by tomorrow morning and scattered showers will be possible throughout the day. Saturday will not be a total washout, so don’t cancel any outdoor plans, just have the umbrellas close and maybe even have somewhere indoors you can get to just in case a pop-up shower/thundershower moves near you. Late Saturday afternoon/early Saturday evening we will begin to see the chance of an isolated strong thunderstorm north of I-20, which could develop some large hail and gusty winds so please remain weather alert. More scattered showers and storms will be possible overnight Saturday into the first half of Sunday as our next cold front dips south through East Texas. Most of the area should dry out by the afternoon of Palm Sunday, but a few more scattered showers and thundershowers could be possible for Deep East Texas. Skies will try to clear out by Monday, but a few more scattered showers and thundershowers will be possible for areas south of I-20 before dry conditions finally return by Tuesday of next week. It will be a short-lived dry streak though, as more clouds and rain move in on Wednesday with another cold front. Skies clear out by Thursday and stay clear for Friday of next week as well!