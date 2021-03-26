East Texas Ag News: Egg prices begin to rise ahead of Easter

Egg prices have started their normal spring increase that peaks each year around Easter.

East Texas Ag News: Egg prices rise heading towards the Easter holiday
By Kerri Compton | March 26, 2021 at 6:35 AM CDT - Updated March 26 at 7:20 AM

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Egg prices have started their normal spring increase that peaks each year around Easter.

As people plan to prepare for traditional recipes and dye eggs for Easter hunts, the higher-than-normal demand causes a temporary price spike.

The March report by the egg industry center at the University of Iowa showed retail prices for January 2021 were about the same as a year ago. Which is around a $1.46 per dozen.

During 2020, prices went down during February before rising to a $1.52 per dozen in March.

And peaking at just over $2 a dozen in April.

Texas A&M poultry specialists say prices will follow a similar trend this year.

You can always stay connected to the latest, local Ag news. Just click over to ETXAgNews.com.

Copyright 2021 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.