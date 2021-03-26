Dr. Ed, Dr. Patton answer COVID-19 viewer questions regarding pediatric vaccines, side-effects, mask mandate, variant strains

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Dr. Ed Dominguez, an infectious disease specialist, and Dr. Theresa Patton, an obstetrics and gynecology specialist, joined East Texas Now answering viewer questions relating to COVID-19.
Dr. Ed explained the difference between the three vaccines, Pfizer, Moderna, and Astra Zeneca. He also addressed the issues with the Astra Zeneca vaccine.
Dr. Ed discussed possible side-effects when vaccinated, and how it relates to people who have had COVID-19.
Both Dr. Ed and Dr. Patton commented on pediatric vaccines that are now in testing, and when to expect vaccines to be available for children.
Dr. Patton discussed the possibility of fertility issues after being vaccinated, and if it was possible for vaccines to affect birth control.
Dr. Ed and Dr. Patton commented on the national “spring break surge” and the after-effects from the mask mandate being lifted in Texas.
