COVID-19 vaccine clinic open to all adults Saturday in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic will host a COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Tyler for all adults, ages 16 and older.
WHEN: Saturday, March 27, from 8:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.
WHERE: CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic - Douglas, 520 E Douglas, Tyler, TX 75702
HOW: Appointments are open to all adults ages 16 and older and are currently available to be scheduled online at christushealth.org (click on the yellow CHRISTY bot icon on the right). *Please note that an appointment is required.
- Please arrive no more than 15 minutes early and remain in your vehicle until 5 minutes before your appointment time.
- Only those being vaccinated may attend the clinic, except for those who need assistance. Those who cannot come alone to their appointment may bring 1 essential visitor.
- Wear loose fitting clothes, for ease in accessing your shoulder to administer the vaccine.
- Masks are required. Please bring your own mask.
