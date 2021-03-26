COVID-19 vaccine clinic open to all adults Saturday in Tyler

By KLTV Digital Media Staff | March 26, 2021 at 9:55 AM CDT - Updated March 26 at 11:42 PM

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic will host a COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Tyler for all adults, ages 16 and older.

WHEN: Saturday, March 27, from 8:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.

WHERE: CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic - Douglas, 520 E Douglas, Tyler, TX 75702

HOW: Appointments are open to all adults ages 16 and older and are currently available to be scheduled online at christushealth.org (click on the yellow CHRISTY bot icon on the right). *Please note that an appointment is required.

  • Please arrive no more than 15 minutes early and remain in your vehicle until 5 minutes before your appointment time.
  • Only those being vaccinated may attend the clinic, except for those who need assistance. Those who cannot come alone to their appointment may bring 1 essential visitor.
  • Wear loose fitting clothes, for ease in accessing your shoulder to administer the vaccine.
  • Masks are required. Please bring your own mask.

